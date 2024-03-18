Watch Now
Loose horses wandering on I-70 leads to multi-vehicle crash in Frederick County

State trooper hurt while helping out
Posted at 9:50 AM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 09:52:02-04

FREDERICK — A chaotic scene Friday on I-70 in Frederick County.

Police say two horses got loose overnight, and somehow wandered onto the interstate.

Both horses ended up being struck and killed by three separate vehicles, including a tractor-trailer.

A responding Maryland State trooper stopped at the scene to help with a disabled car that was involved.

That's when another vehicle collided with the back of the police car, with the trooper still inside. The driver remained on scene and will not be charged.

The trooper and two other drivers from the original crash taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Police are still working to determine how the horses escaped their enclosures.

