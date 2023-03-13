Looney's Pub to open new restaurant on Essex waterfront

ESSEX, Md. — The owners of Looney's Pub are taking over the longtime River Watch Restaurant & Marina on the waterfront in Essex.

Looney's co-owner Bill Larney said on social media that the new restaurant - to be called "LoonAsea" - is officially moving forward, with a "full rehab and Brand new concept (with some Looney's love)."

There are currently four Looney's restaurants, in Bel Air, Perry Hall, Maple Lawn (Howard County's Fulton area) and College Park.

River Watch, meanwhile, had been open since 1989 on Nanticoke Road in Essex. Larney said on Facebook that the conversation with River Watch's Sullivan family began five years ago.