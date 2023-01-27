Looking to get your taxes done? This nonprofit does them for free

BALTIMORE — There are now some sites in Baltimore where you can get your taxes done for free.

The nonprofit CASH Campaign of Maryland started their annual free tax prep sessions this morning.

It's the 22nd year they're providing services for low to moderate income Marylanders and the first in-person event they've held since the the pandemic began.

To qualify for their help, you have to have made $60,000 or less in 2022.

That's for adults of all ages or families.

The group says their aid has helped a lot of Marylanders save a lot of money.

"This has brought back over $361 million in tax refunds and tax credits and to our economy. Across Baltimore, we served 5,000 families last year, this work resulted in nearly $2.7 million in refunds and tax credits going back to the community and to the families who need the money," said Sarah Johnson, co-founder of CASH Campaign.

They also celebrated 'national earned income tax credit awareness day.'

That credit, according to the CASH Campaign, is the most effective anti-poverty program in the U.S.