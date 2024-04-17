Looking for work? Baltimore City is looking to fill hundreds of government positions

BALTIMORE — Looking for work? Well then we have great news for you!

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is planning a big push to fill over 230 positions across city government.

"These city jobs are not just good jobs...they are great jobs...that pay a living wage that you can buy a house and raise a family on," said Scott. "We want all of you to come join us in this work to make Baltimore the best version of itself."

The City put up a new website and video in hopes of spreading the word.

To kickoff the effort, the City will host a hiring fair at the War Memorial on April 25 from 10am to 2pm.