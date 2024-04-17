Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Looking for work? Baltimore City is looking to fill hundreds of government positions

baltimore city money
File
baltimore city money
Posted at 4:07 PM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 16:10:01-04

BALTIMORE — Looking for work? Well then we have great news for you!

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is planning a big push to fill over 230 positions across city government.

"These city jobs are not just good jobs...they are great jobs...that pay a living wage that you can buy a house and raise a family on," said Scott. "We want all of you to come join us in this work to make Baltimore the best version of itself."

The City put up a new website and video in hopes of spreading the word.

To kickoff the effort, the City will host a hiring fair at the War Memorial on April 25 from 10am to 2pm.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices