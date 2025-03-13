Longtime Pasadena grocery store to become Green Valley Marketplace

PASADENA, Md. — A longtime local supermarket in Anne Arundel County will soon be transformed into Green Valley Marketplace.

Green Valley Marketplace - which has three other Anne Arundel locations - is taking over Angel's Food Market, on Mountain Road in Pasadena.

Angel's is shutting down today so it can reopen as Green Valley Marketplace, at 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 15.

The rebranding will add enhancements like "signature chef-inspired meals and sides, fresh store-made salads, sushi, and an enhanced variety of local, on-trend, and private brands that bring value across all departments."

Lauer's Lucious bakery and a Seafood & Crab House is also coming soon to the store.

An official ribbon-cutting and celebration is planned for this spring.

Angel's Food Market has been a Pasadena staple since it was "a roadside farm stand in the 1920s," said Green Valley in a press release.

The Clocker family has owned it for more than 60 years. Owner Walt Clocker said in a statement that this transformation is "an exciting step forward that allows us to preserve the heart of what Angel's has always stood for, while offering even more to our loyal customers. We are confident that Green Valley shares our values, and we look forward to seeing this store continue to thrive under their leadership."

Green Valley Marketplace has been in business for 110 years.