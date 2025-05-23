Longtime Baltimore sportswriter Jim Henneman dies

The Orioles on Friday released a statement expressing heartbreak over the passing of longtime Baltimore sportswriter Jim Henneman.

"Henny's friendly demeanor, words of wisdom, and historical anecdotes will be dearly missed," writes the team. "We are all better for knowing him and are eternally grateful for his dedication to the Orioles for more than eight decades."

Courtesy: Baltimore Orioles

In January 2024, the Orioles renamed the press box at Camden Yards for Henneman.

"The Camden Yards' press box will forever bear his name and be a welcoming place to remember and recognize his life and legacy," the Orioles said in a statement.

He published a book about the Orioles in 2015, called "Baltimore Orioles: 60 Years of Orioles Magic."

Henneman was 89.