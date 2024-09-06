Lockout lifted at Dumbarton Middle School after receiving threatening message

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The lockout has been lifted at Dumbarton Middle School after they received an anonymous email that included a threatening message.

During the lockout, no one was allowed to enter or leave the building without an administrator's approval.

After Baltimore County Police conducted a sweep on of the school, they found the person they believe was responsible for sending the email, school officials say.

"If it is determined that a Dumbarton or other BCPS student was involved, please be assured that they will receive serious consequences aligned with the BCPS Student Handbook and may face additional legal action," Dumbarton principal said in a letter.

No one was injured in this incident.