Lockdown lifted after active shooter threat at Naval Support Activity Bethesda

(Source: Raycom Media)
BETHESDA, Md. — The all clear has been issued following reports of an active shooter at the Naval Support Activity Bethesda.

Montgomery County Police responded to the Walter Reed building around 10:24 a.m. for a security incident. The building was placed on lockdown around the same time.

The caller reported a man armed with what appeared to be a rifle in the parking garage.

Police say the suspect was armed with a plastic training rifle and he has since been taken into custody.

As of 11:17 a.m., the lockdown was lifted and gates were reopened.

Police say the man didn't have malicious intent and is not being charged.

There is no active threat to the community.

