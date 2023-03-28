Locally-made Orioles flags fly at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE — From Memorial Stadium to Camden Yards, Haxel Flags, now known as FW Haxel, is responsible for getting us ready for opening day.

The company has been in business for 85 years.

Phil Haxel is no longer with us, but his daughter Noel and sister Lynn continue to carry on his tradition.

"He did 2131 for Cal Ripken, he actually put the numbers down and they would call him the banner boy and this was when we would do this every year. He'd be so excited. It would be just something that meant a lot to him and I know that me continuing this for him means a lot," Noel said.

Some families raise a glass to toast, we raise a banner to salute Haxel Flags.