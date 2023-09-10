Local woman publishes cookbook to empower others through food

BALTIMORE — A local woman has a new cookbook.

It's called "21 Recipes for Empowerment."

A book signing was held on Sunday at CandiStyles Hair Studio on Harford Road in Baltimore.

Denise Wright says the goal is to help people live a lifestyle of wellness.

She says some illnesses and diseases can be linked to food.

​"So we wanted people to realize that you can take small steps and start where you are to empower yourself through food," Wright said. "So these recipes are simple, they're nutritious, they're easy to make. The ingredients most people have in their home already."

Wright is the owner of the Wright Center for Wellness and founded Planting Seeds Academy.

She says it's a 21-day masterclass to uplift and motivate women.

That's where she got the inspiration for this cookbook.