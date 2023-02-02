Local woman opens bookstore, coffee shop in Highlandtown

BALTIMORE — In order to tell stories about heroes, it helps to act like one yourself.

Which is why when Miranda Cordell found it hard to get books when the library closed during the pandemic, she didn't give up.

When Cordell found out there were zero bookstores in her entire neighborhood of Highlandtown, she didn't look elsewhere.

Instead, she brought the books to Highlandtown herself and opened "Dreamers and Believers" on South Highland Avenue.

A store that strives to be an all inclusive space for the community to come together.

"We have been excited to have families, to have queer people young and old tell us how they feel represented and welcome in this space and have folks tell us they found books they weren't able to find previously in this area and in Baltimore as a whole," Nordell said.

Dreamers has everything from Marvel and DC, to indie comic books, and also doubles as a coffee shop.

To learn more about Dreamers and Believers, click here.