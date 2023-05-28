Local Win With Black Women chapter rents out theaters for free screening of The Little Mermaid

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Disney's live-action Little Mermaid hit the big screens this weekend, and one group made sure there was more than one Little Mermaid in the audience.

A local chapter of the national group Win With Black Women bought out three entire theaters at the AMC in Owings Mills over the weekend.

They made sure everyone who wanted to see the movie got a chance.

It's one of the first live action Disney movies to have a Black princess, and the group said it's important for young Black girls to see themselves represented.

"​I'm excited as well as a lot of these young ladies cause if I had this, I would have made a lot of different decisions had I seen a girl who looked like me playing the Little Mermaid," said Danyell Winkey-Smith, a member of Win With Black Women.

They also made sure every girl felt like a princess with a red carpet, photo booth, and toy giveaway.