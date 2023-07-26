Local pools to extend hours amid Code Red Alert

BALTIMORE — The heat is only getting worse in Baltimore as a code red alert is set to take affect beginning Thursday, July 27.

The alert will be in place until Saturday, July 29.

During this time, local pools are extending their hours to help residents beat the heat.

According to Baltimore Rec & Parks, on Thursday, all park pools will remain open until 8pm, one hour later than normal.

Thursday through Sunday, All neighborhood pools will remain open until 7:30pm, another one hour difference.