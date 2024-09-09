Local organizations announce plans to invest in Chinquapin Run Park

BALTIMORE — Chinquapin Run Park snakes through Northeast Baltimore connecting 6 different neighborhoods from the Northern Parkway to Morgan State University.

Now, it's a step closer to a much-needed upgrade.

In recent years, people say it's been overlooked, but now the Rails to Trails Conservancy is helping change that with a $270,000 grant.

The money will go toward a brand new nearly two-mile walking and biking trail.

Partners say it will both get people into the park and through it.

"So that we can access the serenity and natural beauty of this park. When it is complete, the Chinquapin Run Trail will give us a safe way to walk, roll, or ride to grocery stores to churches and other faith communities, to schools, and to Morgan State's campus," said Reverend Kate Foster.

After a preliminary design, the project's managers will seek state and federal funding for the final design and construction.