Local nonprofit works to provide healthcare training to undeserved communities

BALTIMORE — If there's one industry you don't want to be short staffed , it's the one saving lives.

Amid a national staffing shortage in healthcare, one program hopes to boost the workforce.

Dwyer Workforce Development is opening a healthcare village in Sandtown in West Baltimore.

The nonprofit provides free healthcare training to undeserved communities.

The Sandtown Project starts with renovating the Ames Memorial United Methodist Church sanctuary.

It'll become a Dwyer Scholar Resource Center, with offices, conference rooms, and study spaces.

Dwyer is partnered with Resurrection Sandtown Project, launched in 2016 to address poverty, inadequate housing, and increased crime in the community.