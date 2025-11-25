Local nonprofit uses animals to help veterans heal through mobile therapy program

A local nonprofit is using animals to help veterans heal.

WATCH: Mobile animal therapy helps veterans heal at Baltimore Station

Wellspring of Life Farm brought its mobile therapy unit to Baltimore Station. The program uses horses, dogs, and goats to help veterans slow down, reconnect, and build confidence.

Many veterans struggle to get to the farm — so the animals come to them. Veterans learn to groom, lead, and care for the animals, which organizers say gives them a sense of purpose.

"It's important not only for our military and our first responders who serve us every day on the streets or abroad, but it's also important to bring generations together and to share the rich culture and we can do this through these animals," Dawn Leung of Wellspring of Life Farm said.

The group is fully run by volunteers and they hope to expand the program and create agriculture certifications for veterans.