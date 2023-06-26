Local nonprofit holds summer camp with a musical twist

BALTIMORE — From songwriting to bird songs, and beat making to bee keeping, one summer camp keeps kids learning, without cutting out classic summer fun.

Nonprofit Beyond The Natural Foundation offers a summer camp for grades 2nd through 7th.

The main goal of the camp keeps, keep kids learning during the long break from school, through music.

"Math and music go hand in hand with our activities. Kid are learning fine motor skills, coordination and critical thinking through our song writing and production class, they're doing engineering activities as well," said Robert Levine III, founder of BTNF.

Kids have a chance to show off their new skills in two showcase performances.

The camp also goes on field trips to places like Washington D.C. and embraces nature with things like bee keeping classes.

Breakfast, lunch and snacks are included in the camp.

Each session is four weeks long.

There's still spots open for the current session and the next.

For more information, clickhere.