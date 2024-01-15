Local nonprofit holds cleanup in East Baltimore community to honor Dr. King

Although Monday's snow canceled Baltimore's MLK Day Parade, it did not prevent people from honoring Dr. King's legacy through service.

Nonprofit The 6th Branch did just that by cleaning up a Baltimore neighborhood.

This year their focus was on Johnston Square in East Baltimore, cleaning up dead branches, cutting up larger ones, and picking up trash.

One member said work like this needs to be done rain or shine.

"We want to just keep continuing to show up for the neighborhoods and the people we serve. Even when it's inconvenient, uncomfortable, or difficult, we're showing up every single day. That's how we built relationships that we have with the communities by being consistent and reliable. And that's how the reputation we hold. And that's the reputation we hope to be remembered by," said Akshita Siddula, Executive Director of The 6th Branch,

The 6th Branch is a veteran-led nonprofit.

This is the 13th year they've cleaned up a neighborhood in honor of Dr. King.