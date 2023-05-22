Watch Now
Local non-profit celebrates new location on Harford Road

Posted at 11:28 PM, May 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-21 23:28:51-04

BALTIMORE — We Responders has a new place.

On Sunday, the non-profit hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a location on Harford Road.

It provides training for people in the community on how to provide aid in emergency situations.

That includes CPR and first aid.

Founder Nicole Bryant talked about why the mission is so important.

"I myself experienced situations where I lost two nephews, and no one knew CPR, so at that moment I realized how important it was to know CPR so that we can train and make sure no one else goes through what me and my family went through," said Bryant.

She says that in addition to training, they are also a community hub, and will offer housing and social services.

