Local group pushes to restrict development of city parks

BALTIMORE — A push to restrict the development of public parks in Baltimore is a step closer to reality.

On Friday, the group behind the Protect Our Parks petition announced it has more than 7,500 signatures.

It needs 10,000 total by Sunday to get on November's ballot.

If passed, the petition would restrict private development at 20 city-owned parks.

That would include Inner Harbor Park, which is part of a redevelopment plan for Harborplace.

A separate proposed charter amendment needed to allow the development is already going to be on November's ballot.

One petitioner claims the plan isn't to make the Inner Harbor better for businesses.

He says it's just about greed.

"It's a very frustrating thing when you saw all the effort and how great this was. And this isn't a plan to replicate what was before. It's a plan to make a lot of money. He proposes one retail pavilion of 8,500 square feet. It's kind of obscene the more you get into it," said Jim Prost.

We asked City Hall for a response, but have yet to hear back.

If you want to sign the petition, click here.