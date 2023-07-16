Local flea market highlights Black-owned businesses

BALTIMORE — Food, shopping, and music all in one place.

More than 60 Black-owned businesses took part in a flea market on Saturday at Baltimore Peninsula.

They sold clothing, jewelry, housewares, food, and more.

Brianne Mobley is a co-owner of the event.

"​And people know that the intention here is to just shop Black. There's not anything super extravagant going on. We're really just creating a space for Black business to be supported, and you know, we're grateful that people are like, yeah we're coming to spend our money," said Mobley.

Mobley says they are planning day parties and trivia nights at R. House next month.