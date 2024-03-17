Local firefighter adopts German shepherd after saving it from a commercial dumpster

BALTIMORE — One dog got its happy ending after a not-so-great start to its day.

On Sunday, Baltimore City Truck Company 5 rescued a German shepherd from a large commercial dumpster.

In a Facebook post, the company said that around 8 a.m., they responded to the area of Kirk Avenue and Bonaparte Avenue for reports of an animal in distress.

When they arrived, they found the German shepherd inside a large commercial-style dumpster. After rescuing the dog, they gave her a hearty breakfast and some much-needed love.

The dog was taken to an animal rescue organization for assessment and care.

The post later explained that the pup would be adopted by one of the firefighters of Truck Company 5.