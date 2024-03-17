Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Local firefighter adopts German shepherd after saving it from a commercial dumpster

German shepherd saved
BCFD Engine 33 &amp; Truck 5
German shepherd saved
Posted at 3:51 PM, Mar 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-17 15:51:55-04

BALTIMORE — One dog got its happy ending after a not-so-great start to its day.

On Sunday, Baltimore City Truck Company 5 rescued a German shepherd from a large commercial dumpster.

In a Facebook post, the company said that around 8 a.m., they responded to the area of Kirk Avenue and Bonaparte Avenue for reports of an animal in distress.

When they arrived, they found the German shepherd inside a large commercial-style dumpster. After rescuing the dog, they gave her a hearty breakfast and some much-needed love.

The dog was taken to an animal rescue organization for assessment and care.

The post later explained that the pup would be adopted by one of the firefighters of Truck Company 5.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices