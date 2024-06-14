Local fatherhood mentorship program highlights fathers and father figures

BALTIMORE — On Father’s Day, we’ll be celebrating fathers and men like John Krainer and Andrew Long. They have stepped up to be father figures in the lives of two little boys. And they’re in a local fatherhood mentorship program.

Six-year-old Kyle loves the camera. Kyle also loves baseball, a love he shares with the man he calls “buddy,” John Krainer.

“His favorite sport? It’s baseball. He loves the Orioles. He really loves them,” Kyle says of Krainer.

Krainer is a family friend who’s been in Kyle’s life since he was born. He coaches Kyle’s baseball team. They go to O’s games, ride bikes and read books together.

Krainer also makes sure Kyle’s doing ok in school. And that’s where he heard about a mentorship program for fathers and father figures. It’s run by Fathers Fighting 4 Fathers.

“He’s a very big part of my life,” Krainer says. “I treat him like he’s my own.”

The nonprofit has a PTA fatherhood mentorship program in 17 Baltimore City schools. The dads and dad figures do activities with the kids, like pizza parties and school outings.

“You don’t have to be the father to be involved in a young person’s life,” Krainer says. “I think it’s important that you care. Show the time, show the love and that’s really, like in Kyle’s case, he just likes to have the attention.”

Andrew Long agrees. He’s also in the fatherhood mentorship program. Long is a peer recovery specialist at everything must change, a substance recovery program. His recovery journey began four years ago. Now, he’s able to be fully present for his eight-year-old godson.

“I never had a father figure in my life, and I just want to give him the opportunity to let him see and just reach his potential and just teach him everything I know about manhood,” Long said.

Long says he heard about the organization from another father.

“Fathers Fighting 4 Fathers has supported me in every way possible,” Long says. “It puts the spotlight on fathers and father figures.”

The goal is to help Long, Krainer and others become better fathers, so they can be better in their families and communities, said Markus Trent, founder of Fathers Fighting 4 Fathers.

They’re hosting a free Father’s Day cookout on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Sundial Pavilion at Druid Hill Park. It’s open to all families.

For more information about the event or the programs offered, call 443-454-2281 or click here.