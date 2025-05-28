Watch Now
Local Eats: Sistahs' Sweets

WMAR
BALTIMORE — Erin and Lena Bowman fell in love with baking under the guidance of their mother.

She, being gifted at baking an array of treats, specializes in strawberry shortcake cupcakes.

Erin and Lena took her blueprint and make it a business, going from baking for family and friends to graduating to bake trucks to having their own storefront.

Located at 2507 St. Paul St., their bakery, Sistahs' Sweets, has everything a sweet tooth could desire.

The WMAR web team stopped by to have a convo with the sisters about how they got started and to enjoy some of their beloved cupcakes.

