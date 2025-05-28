BALTIMORE — Erin and Lena Bowman fell in love with baking under the guidance of their mother.

She, being gifted at baking an array of treats, specializes in strawberry shortcake cupcakes.

WATCH: Local Eats: Sistahs' Sweets Local Eats: Sistahs' Sweets

Erin and Lena took her blueprint and make it a business, going from baking for family and friends to graduating to bake trucks to having their own storefront.

Located at 2507 St. Paul St., their bakery, Sistahs' Sweets, has everything a sweet tooth could desire.

The WMAR web team stopped by to have a convo with the sisters about how they got started and to enjoy some of their beloved cupcakes.