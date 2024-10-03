Local Eats: Rooted Rotisserie

BALTIMORE — Rooted Rotisserie prides itself on amazing food.

West Baltimore's own Chef Joseph Burton’s culinary experience lends to more than just nostalgic southern cuisine.

The food simply tastes like someone’s grandmother is in front of the stove. No pun intended; the soul of this restaurant is rooted in family.

On the back right wall near the kitchen door is the family wall.

One half is Joe’s family, and the other half is his wife’s. This represents all the efforts of their ancestors, which made Rooted a possibility.

Chef Burton’s great aunt, Marylee Felton, was a culinary coach for Joe, opening his eyes to the vast wonders of the food world.

Marylee stressed the importance of fresh, homegrown produce in the kitchen, and it shows.

The legends of Rooted Plates precede the building on 1116 Hollins St.

Beloved Tik Tok food reviewer Keith Lee got a taste and left a $4000 tip back in August.

The WMAR-2 News team was blessed as Chef Joe took some time to sit and talk with the digital news team.

He also whipped up a plate of pepper steak and yellow rice along with his signature lemon pasta for dessert.