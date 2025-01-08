Local Eats: Posi's Kitchen

BALTIMORE — In 2020, two brothers, Olamiposi Lawal and Dolapo Lawal, started cooking West African food in their White Marsh apartment.

Four years later, their meals, which were delivered through DoorDash and Grubhub only, now fly out of a kitchen at 1010 St. Paul Street.

“We were running the concept; everybody knows it now as a ghost kitchen out of our apartment,” says Olamiposi.

“We were able to get delivery services. The demand was impressive.”

Posi’s Kitchen is home to wonderful dishes like goat stew, beef suya, and oven-roasted chicken.

The WMAR-2 News digital team stopped by the restaurant and tried out Posi’s beloved meat pies.

Similar to an empanada, the meat pie is halal ground beef encapsulated in a golden buttery pie crust.

