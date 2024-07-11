Local Eats: Oleum Kitchen

BALTIMORE — Oleum Kitchen, located in the old Stratford University building in Little Italy, is here to shatter a few myths about vegan food.

Myth 1: Vegan food lacks flavor.

Oleum’s entire menu is power packed with taste.

Myth 2: Vegan diets don’t have protein.

Another falsehood. Oleum uses a plant based protein.

Myth 3: Vegan food doesn’t fill you up.

Again, false. My first meal at Oleum did everything my stomach needed it to do.

Alisha Adibe, head chef and owner of Oleum, took some vital time out of her day to talk about her perspective on the culinary industry. During our conversation, Adibe was gracious enough to prepare a big plate of Blackened Fettuccine Alfredo and a heavy serving of Tiramisu for me.

My rating: L-O-V-E.

Needless to say, Oleum is a ghost kitchen now. However, it's on its way to becoming a chain.

Check out our conversation here.

Find out more about Oleum Kitchen here.