Local Eats - MD Yards is the best spot before or after O's and Ravens games

Posted at 11:41 AM, Jun 21, 2024

BALTIMORE — Our Local Eats tour at WMAR-2 News is just beginning, and to be honest, everything is at steak. The digital news team's second food trip destination was none other than Maryland Yards.

For O’s and Ravens fans, this is the perfect stop for your stomach before or after the game. It’s on West Pratt, within walking distance of both Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium.

While there, we got an inside-the-oven look at Maryland Yard’s Southern-style fried green tomatoes and outside skirt steak. Both were home runs.

Maryland Yards is open 7 days a week, starting at 11:00 a.m. In honor of the best team in major league baseball, the restaurant has $5 crushes for all Orioles' home games!

The happy hour is jam-packed with $7 wine by the glass, $5 local drafts, $10 drunken oysters, $10 appetizers, and Maryland cocktails.

Last but definitely not least, Md. Yards just opened a coffee shop right next door called Baltimore Brewhouse. They are open seven days a week. The menu features a variety of coffee, teas, smoothies, lunch and breakfast sandwiches, acai bowls, wine, beer, and more.

