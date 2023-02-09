Local comedian Yamaneika Saunders to appear in Planters Super Bowl ad

Mr. Peanut finds himself in the middle of a comedy roast and local comedian Yamaneika Saunders will be all in for Sunday's ad.

Saunders will be joined by Natasha Leggero and Toastmaster General Jeff Ross to serve some salty quips to the iconic peanut.

Saunders, Leggero, and Ross are joined by fellow comics Frank Castillo, Atsuko Okatsuka, David Lucas, and Sarah Tiana in the ad produced by VaynerMedia, scheduled to air during the third quarter of the big game on Sunday.

“To roast MR. PEANUT®, we knew it required the scale and excitement of a proper roast, complete with a live band, hungry crowd, and laugh-out-loud talent,” said Rafik Lawendy, head of marketing, PLANTERS®. “While you entertain with delicious peanuts at your at-home viewing party, we’ll provide the nutty entertainment.”

To catch all of Saunders' jokes, view the full ad here:

If you want a chance to be able to roast Mr. Peanut, click here.