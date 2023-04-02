Local church with Mississippi ties holds vigil for tornado victims

WOODLAWN, Md. — A local church is mobilizing its members to send support to those impacted by the tornadoes in Mississippi last week.

Rolling Fork is over a thousand miles from Rising Sun First Baptist Church in Baltimore County.

The congregation though has ties to the state.

Former pastor of the church, Dr. Emmett C. Burns, came from Mississippi. His son is now carrying on his father's legacy with a vigil and fundraiser for those left homeless by the tornado.

"We believe that whenever there is an issue the church has a responsibility to reach out and assist so we want to make sure that we keep these families covered in prayer and we wanted to make sure that we made a donation to those families in need that will help restore and start the rebuilding process," said Pastor Engel Burns, Rising Sun First Baptist Church.

The church held the fundraiser and vigil Sunday afternoon.

Anyone interested can donate through the American Red Cross or the church's website.