Local church builds playground for Northwest Baltimore community

BALTIMORE — Just a few hours. That’s how long it took members of New Psalmist Baptist Church in Northwest Baltimore and volunteers from BGE and the Orioles to build a playground at the church Thursday.

The new playground is part of a nationwide effort led by Kaboom!, a nonprofit that works with communities with little to no access to outdoor play spaces. The goal is to give children in those communities a safe space for unstructured play.

“We’re just excited about what this starts, and how this is gonna make an impact and help the community to change lives and make life better for somebody else,” says Rev. Walter Thomas Jr., pastor. “So, thank you again to everybody. We’re excited about what it’s gonna to mean for this church, this community.”

Children from the church shared drawings of what they would like to see on the playground, and those ideas were incorporated into the playground’s design.

The playground will open to the public in May.