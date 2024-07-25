Local businessman buys Kevin Spacey's Baltimore mansion

BALTIMORE — One local businessman has officially purchased actor Kevin Spacey's Baltimore mansion.

The property was sold for $3.24 million during an auction in front of the Baltimore Circuit Court Thursday morning.

Tranise Foster/WMAR

A DC real estate agent close to the deal expressed to WMAR that the excitement for purchasing the 'iconic property' was overwhelming.

Spacey's home has been on the market for two years.

Court records show the home was purchased in 2017 through Cleartoaster LLC. Spacey purchased the home while he was filming hit Netflix series House of Cards.

Despite the purchase, Spacey found himself in a legal battle in 2022 after be accused of not claiming full residency in Maryland.

The home was originally purchased for $5.6 million.

As far as plans for the property, the agent told WMAR that next steps are still being planned out.