Local businesses urge Marylanders to shop local this Black Friday

HUNT VALLEY, Md. — While Black Friday is traditionally known for big box store deals, local business owners in Maryland used the day to send a different message: keep your money in the state.

At Shawan Liquors in Baltimore County, members of the Maryland State Licensed Beverage Association gathered to remind holiday shoppers that buying local keeps money in Maryland.

"My message to Marylanders is keep your money in Maryland, buy local. As you do your holiday shopping, please take time to support these locally owned businesses because we are your neighbors and friends," a representative said.

The group highlighted hometown breweries, wineries and distillers, all encouraging support from the community to help small businesses survive and create local jobs.

