Local business and community members saves Belvedere Square's Summer Sounds

BALTIMORE — Summer Sounds is back at Belvedere Square, but that's only because local businesses and the community stepped up to save the event.

The concert series always required a permit from the city to happen. But the price recently went up, threatening the event's future. That's when the vendors who occupy Belvedere Square decided to all pitch in and pay for the permit together.

WMAR spoke to the assistant manager at Atwater's, who talked about the new aspects of the concert series now that it is completely vendor run.

"Mombo Combo and the Kelly Bell Band are back this year. They are two past favorites, so we are really excited that we've gotten them back for this year, as well as a DJ next month for July. We'll be doing a fund-well event. It’s something we haven't tried out before."

The layout will also look a little different.

There will be more street parking, which organizers say will make it easier for people to stop by and enjoy the music.

Concerts for the next few months are already planned and paid for, but those at Belvedere Square say they still need help funding the last few events.

You can support them by donating money online.

We will have more information on our website about how you can do that.