Local activists gather in East Baltimore to support Ukraine

BALTIMORE — Many people in Maryland are staying involved after the world watched Russia invade Ukraine. Activists organized a get-together in Baltimore City on Sunday afternoon.

Ukraine is thousands of miles away from Maryland, but it was still unforgettable as people watched those Russian tanks cross the border into Ukraine at the end of last February.

One local group participated in a demonstration in front of St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church, across the street from the south end of Patterson Park.

An activist tells us they've held vigils for those killed in the war since it began around this time last year.

Today, right after the one year anniversary of the invasion, they spent part of their Sunday urging for peace.

Protesters carried signs that read "Russia out of Ukraine" and "Stop the Carnage."

According to one activist, it is critical to echo global calls for the war to end and to assist in any way possible in Maryland.

"All I know is I'm here because I want to stop the killing. I want the Russians to pull out of Ukraine," said Max Obuszewski, Baltimore Nonviolence Center. "Everyone wants peace, but we're nowhere near in sight. So all we can do as peace and justice activists in the Baltimore area is come out here and speak out and say, this has to stop and hope someday we'll come back here and celebrate the end of the war."

Demonstrators also urge getting involved with humanitarian efforts and helping the people directly impacted by the war.

Thousands of Ukrainian refugees now live in America, including many in Maryland.