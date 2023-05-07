Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Local 9-year-old author publishes second book, donates to support cancer patients

Local 9-year-old author publishes second book, donates to support cancer patients
Posted at 6:57 PM, May 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-07 20:29:45-04

TOWSON, Md. — He's just 9 years old and he's already written two books.

Orion Filippazzo released a graphic novel in August 2022 called "Super Caveman."

RELATED: Towson 8-year-old now published author of children's graphic novel

On Saturday, he had a book release party in Rodgers Forge for his second novel: "Super Caveman: Future Frolic."

He wrote, illustrated, and digitally colored both books.

For his first book, he raised $1,000 for the HopeWell Cancer Support.

The organization is special to Orion because of his mom's cancer diagnosis.

"And with this book, we tried to do something a little different; what we decided to do was for every $8 that he raises, he'll be able to donate one of the books to a child either at a medical facility or a local support organization that is either undergoing cancer treatment or is someone affected by cancer just like Orion," said Joe Filippazzo.

Orion will be teaching a graphic novel writing class for kids next month at HopeWell Cancer Support, and his third book is already in the planning stages.

Click here to buy Orion's book.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices