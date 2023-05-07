Local 9-year-old author publishes second book, donates to support cancer patients

TOWSON, Md. — He's just 9 years old and he's already written two books.
Orion Filippazzo released a graphic novel in August 2022 called "Super Caveman."
On Saturday, he had a book release party in Rodgers Forge for his second novel: "Super Caveman: Future Frolic."
He wrote, illustrated, and digitally colored both books.
For his first book, he raised $1,000 for the HopeWell Cancer Support.
The organization is special to Orion because of his mom's cancer diagnosis.
"And with this book, we tried to do something a little different; what we decided to do was for every $8 that he raises, he'll be able to donate one of the books to a child either at a medical facility or a local support organization that is either undergoing cancer treatment or is someone affected by cancer just like Orion," said Joe Filippazzo.
Orion will be teaching a graphic novel writing class for kids next month at HopeWell Cancer Support, and his third book is already in the planning stages.
Click here to buy Orion's book.