Loaded handgun recovered from student at Overlea High School

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A student at Overlea High School has been arrested after bringing a loaded gun to school.
According to officials with the school, the student was searched and the gun was recovered.
The student was then arrested.
The school then sent out the following letter to parents and guardians:
As with this case, it is important for all of us – students and parents alike – to inform school staff or police any time you or your child sees, hears, or reads anything that is suspicious or that may pose a threat to the school or its students. We all have a role to play in ensuring that our school remains a safe and secure learning environment for our children. Additionally, I ask that you speak with your child(ren) and remind them that harmful choices and behavior have a significant impact on our entire school community. Weapons of any kind are not allowed on school property and students who are found to be in possession of a such dangerous items will face serious school and legal consequences, in alignment with the BCPS Student Handbook, policy and state law.