Loaded gun discovered at popular indoor children's playground in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — An investigation is underway after a loaded gun was discovered inside a popular indoor children's playground in Owings Mills.

It happened Saturday around 3:15pm at Hyper Kidz located on Cronridge Drive.

When reached by phone, an unnamed Hyper Kidz employee confirmed a firearm was found, but outside the facility.

According to Baltimore County Police, the gun was found inside the building.

Several people took to social media, claiming the weapon was initially located inside the kids ball pit.

Police were unable to verify those accounts.

Officers did seize the gun without any reported injuries.

Hyper Kidz has not returned our requests for further comment. They were open for business Monday.