Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Loaded gun discovered at popular indoor children's playground in Owings Mills

Study: Childcare opened safely to nearly 19,000 kids, resulting in low COVID-19 cases and low spread
Shutterstock/Shutterstock
Georgia lawmakers' attempt to get kids some daily exercise on school playgrounds has been shut down by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Study: Childcare opened safely to nearly 19,000 kids, resulting in low COVID-19 cases and low spread
Posted

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — An investigation is underway after a loaded gun was discovered inside a popular indoor children's playground in Owings Mills.

It happened Saturday around 3:15pm at Hyper Kidz located on Cronridge Drive.

When reached by phone, an unnamed Hyper Kidz employee confirmed a firearm was found, but outside the facility.

According to Baltimore County Police, the gun was found inside the building.

Several people took to social media, claiming the weapon was initially located inside the kids ball pit.

Police were unable to verify those accounts.

Officers did seize the gun without any reported injuries.

Hyper Kidz has not returned our requests for further comment. They were open for business Monday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices