Living shoreline at Franklin Point State Park receives finishing touches

SHADY SIDE, Md. — A natural way to protect homes from tides is now in place.

On Wednesday, the Arundel Rivers Federation put the finishing touches on a living shoreline.

The 1,060 foot long project is at Franklin Point State Park in Shady Side, Maryland.

This already had a major impact on improving erosion on the area's beaches.

"These projects really stop and and slow and help us with that erosion. But, they do so much more than that, and that's why we're really excited about them at the Department of Natural Resources. This is gonna give us nursery for young critters, crabs, fish, things we care about. It's gonna give opportunities for some of the birds that you're seeing fly over, Ospreys, eagles to actually catch fish, and provide sustenance for their young," said John Kurtz, the Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources.

The project has been under construction since 2022.

Maryland DNR scientists will also keep tabs on how the living shoreline holds up, so lessons can be used for future projects.