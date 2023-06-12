Live! Casino & Hotel celebrates 11 year anniversary with day of service

They're celebrating a milestone by giving back to the community they've called home for 11 years.

Live! Casino and Hotel Maryland held a day of service for their 11 year anniversary.

Eighty workers volunteered for projects like a food drive at Our Daily Bread Rehabbing, a home for young adults experiencing homelessness with City of Refuge Baltimore, a community clean-up with 6th Branch, and senior bingo at Morningside House of Friendship.

City of Refuge says help like this is vital.

"We would have really struggled to get this done, and we would've had to get it done just as we could. But when a company comes in and volunteers with us like this it allows us to shove the needle so much faster. So instead of one or two people working on a project, I now have up to twenty to help us get this project going so we can move youth in," said Bill Humphrey, Executive Director of City of Refuge.

Live! holds a day of service every year on their anniversary.