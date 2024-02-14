Live! Casino and Hotel to sponsor youth gun violence summit in AA County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Celebrity guests, concerts, and basketball games, all to reduce gun violence in youth.

Anne Arundel County announced its Youth Gun Violence Prevention weekend Wednesday.

It starts with a teen summit on March 9 at the Severn Center.

Teens and parents will participate in discussions and workshops on things like conflict resolution, mental health, and stop the bleed training.

"We're going to be talking about different ways and methods to express themselves," said CEO of Tunnel Vision Kyle Williams. "We're gonna have guidance counselors on hand for those who are scared or afraid to talk about their experience. If they want to step off to the side and have that conversation with a professional."

Then, on March 10, there's musical performances and a celebrity basketball game at Meade High School featuring names like Grammy-award winning artist Jimmie Allen, former wide receiver Terrell Owens, and many others.

Along with a preliminary game where teens can play against county police and fire departments.