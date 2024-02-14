Watch Now
Live! Casino and Hotel to sponsor youth gun violence summit in AA County

Annapolis, MD (February 14, 2024) - This morning, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Kyle Williams of Chase Your Dreams Initiative announced Live! Casino and Hotel Maryland as the Title Sponsor for the County’s Youth Gun Violence Prevention Weekend - a local community-driven gun violence prevention effort aimed at engaging youth to reduce gun violence in Anne Arundel County. In addition to a $25,000 contribution from Live! Casino and Hotel Maryland, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health, the City of Annapolis, Shore United Bank, DTLR and Anne Arundel County Public Schools, have also committed to sponsoring the event. “I’ve seen firsthand the work Chase Your Dreams Initiative is doing, and they’re saving lives in Anne Arundel County,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “I’m thrilled to partner with Chase Your Dreams Initiative and Live! Casino and Hotel Maryland for the Youth Gun Violence Prevention Celebrity Weekend so we can continue to raise awareness on gun violence, create dialogue around conflict resolution, and reduce crime in our communities.” The Youth Gun Violence Prevention Weekend will take place on March 9 and 10, 2024. It will feature music performances, vendors and discussions led by celebrity guests like American football wide receiver Terrell Owens, Grammy nominated country singer Jimmie Allen, Kevin Levrone, Gillie Wallo from “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, and WWE wrestler AJ Francis, music performances and a basketball game. A Teen Summit will take place on March 9 at the Severn Center. During the Summit, teens and parents will participate in panel discussions and workshops led by influencers, mental health professionals, and other experts. Area youth will learn about conflict resolution, de-escalation strategies, the impact of social media on teen mental health, understand the root causes of gun violence, stop the bleed training; policy and prevention. Discussions about empowering youth voices, art against violence, building safe communities will also take place. “I want to commend County Executive Steuart Pittman for making this initiative a top priority as we work together to combat gun violence as a health crisis in our communities,” said Kyle Williams, CEO of the Chase Your Dreams Initiative. “I would like to thank our partners who stepped up to show our community that they stand with us and join us in making Anne Arundel County a better space for the development and growth of our future leaders. We must continue to listen with the intent to learn and create community initiatives that align with what our youth and young adults are saying that they need.” On March 10, AACPS teens will participate in a celebrity basketball game against the Anne Arundel County Police and Fire Departments at Meade High School. The proceeds raised from the celebrity game will be donated to support local organizations and charities combating gun violence. Teens and parents can visit www.chaseyourdreamsinc.org to register for the event.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Celebrity guests, concerts, and basketball games, all to reduce gun violence in youth.

Anne Arundel County announced its Youth Gun Violence Prevention weekend Wednesday.

It starts with a teen summit on March 9 at the Severn Center.

Teens and parents will participate in discussions and workshops on things like conflict resolution, mental health, and stop the bleed training.

"We're going to be talking about different ways and methods to express themselves," said CEO of Tunnel Vision Kyle Williams. "We're gonna have guidance counselors on hand for those who are scared or afraid to talk about their experience. If they want to step off to the side and have that conversation with a professional."

Then, on March 10, there's musical performances and a celebrity basketball game at Meade High School featuring names like Grammy-award winning artist Jimmie Allen, former wide receiver Terrell Owens, and many others.

Along with a preliminary game where teens can play against county police and fire departments.

