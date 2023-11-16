Watch Now
Live! Casino and Hotel donates 300 turkeys to AA Food Bank to help feed families

Posted at 7:47 PM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 19:50:42-05

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The holiday season kicks off with a turkey giveaway in Anne Arundel County.

Continuing their annual tradition, Live! Casino and Hotel donated more than 300 turkeys to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank.

The donation will help feed families in need in the community.

"This is the 11th year of these turkey donations, which makes such a huge difference in our community," Sarah Reilly, Development and External Relations Director for Anne Arundel County Food Bank, said.

"Our mission is not just to feed people's bellies, but it's also to nurture their spirits and bring them joy," Reilly adds.

The Food Bank wants everyone to have an enjoyable holiday experience.

