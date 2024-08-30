"Live-action gaming" facility to open in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. — A business that calls itself "the world's first active gaming facility" is getting ready to open at The Avenue at White Marsh.

Activate Games will be in the space that once belonged to Pier 1 Imports, which closed in 2020.

Activate says it's "a live-action gaming adventure," and describes its facility in this way:

"Enter the game where you become the player in the world’s first active gaming facility. Jump, climb, problem-solve and laugh, as you and your friends move between challenges. Each dynamic game room has interactive technology that reacts in real time, ensuring an adrenaline-filled adventure."

The customer chooses a room, each of which has "a variety of high tech games, lasting around 1-3 minutes each." They can also choose the difficulty level.

Although anyone over 6 years old can participate, the company notes:

Activate games are designed for adults and may be challenging for children under 10 years old.

The experience costs $24.99 during the week, and $29.99 Friday through Sunday.

