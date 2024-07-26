Listeria concerns trigger Boar's Head to recall 207,528 pounds of deli meat

BALTIMORE — Boar's Head is announcing a recall on liverwurst products over listeria concerns.

The USDA believes all deli meat produced by the company on the same line between June 11 and June 17 could be impacted, and therefore urges consumers and retailers to either discard or return the products.

Approximately 207,528 pounds of product may be affected.

Below is a list of products under the recall. Each is marked with “EST. 12612” inside the USDA mark of inspection label.





3.5-lb. loaves in plastic casing, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst MADE IN VIRGINIA.” The products shipped to retailers bear sell by dates ranging July 25, 2024, to Aug. 30, 2024, printed on the side of the packaging.

9.5-lb. and 4.5-lb. full product, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head VIRGINIA HAM OLD FASHIONED HAM” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

4-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

6-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head EXTRA HOT ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

4-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BOLOGNA” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

2.5-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BEEF SALAMI” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

5.5-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head STEAKHOUSE ROASTED BACON HEAT & EAT” with sell by date “AUG 15” on the product packaging.

3-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head GARLIC BOLOGNA” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

3-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BEEF BOLOGNA” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

The problem was discovered in a sample collected by the Maryland Department of Health.

As of July 25 — there have been 33 hospitalizations and two deaths reported in 13 states related to listeria.

Eating food contaminated with listeria presents a larger risk for pregnant people and those 65 or older with weakened immune systems. The infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

Others may experience fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

