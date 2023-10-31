Listen to spooky tales and tour catacombs at Westminster's Halloween celebration!

Watch Now
WESTMINSTER, Md. — Tonight is the night!

Westminster's annual Halloween celebration is happening tonight from 6 to 9 p.m.

This spooky fiasco features tours of the catacombs, grave sites and Westminster Hall.

It also has great spooky stories about one of Baltimore's oldest creepy places.

Entry is $5 per person and it goes to benefit the hall.

The event has been held for about 40 years.

There is also hot cider and popcorn to snack on while you listen to tour guides stories of people like Freddy, the body snatcher and the people behind the names of many of the streets, we walk and drive on every day.

For more information click here.

