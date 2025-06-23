List of cooling centers in Maryland as temperatures continue to rise

According to the forecast, we might not see relief from the heat for a little while.

Some areas of Maryland have already issued heat alerts for most of the week and have released schedules for cooling centers.

Here are the links to those centers:

Baltimore City:

Senior centers, libraries, non-profits and churches are open. Click here for the full list or call 311.

Baltimore County:

Churches, community centers, libraries, malls, museums, restaurants, senior centers. The full list can be found here.

Anne Arundel County:

Police departments, senior centers and libraries are serving as cooling centers. Click here for the full list.

Howard County:

Community centers, 50+ centers, libraries. Full advisory for Howard County residents can be found here.

Carroll County:

Senior centers and branches of the Carroll County Public Library are serving as cooling centers. To see hours and locations, click here.

Harford County:

Cooling centers offered as libraries. Full list can be found here.

Cecil County:

Libraries and community centers being offered as cooling centers. Full list can be found here.