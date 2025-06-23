List of cooling centers in Maryland as temperatures continue to rise

According to the forecast, we might not see relief from the heat for a little while.
Some areas of Maryland have already issued heat alerts for most of the week and have released schedules for cooling centers.
Here are the links to those centers:
Baltimore City:
Senior centers, libraries, non-profits and churches are open. Click here for the full list or call 311.
Baltimore County:
Churches, community centers, libraries, malls, museums, restaurants, senior centers. The full list can be found here.
Anne Arundel County:
Police departments, senior centers and libraries are serving as cooling centers. Click here for the full list.
Howard County:
Community centers, 50+ centers, libraries. Full advisory for Howard County residents can be found here.
Carroll County:
Senior centers and branches of the Carroll County Public Library are serving as cooling centers. To see hours and locations, click here.
Harford County:
Cooling centers offered as libraries. Full list can be found here.
Cecil County:
Libraries and community centers being offered as cooling centers. Full list can be found here.