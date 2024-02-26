Lions, Tigers, and Antiques?

BALTIMORE — The most watched PBS hit Series, Antique Roadshow, will be hitting The Maryland Zoo on Tuesday, June 18th. Baltimore will be the final stop on the program's four-city 2024 tour.

Tickets are free to the all-day appraisal event, but guests will need to get their claws on them in advance.

The big cat's meow is that attendees will get free verbal assessments of up to two antiques/collectibles by specialists from the nation’s best auction houses. Visitors can win a free pair of tickets by entering the Antique Roadshow Sweepstakes here. The deadline for entries is Monday, March 18 at 11:59 pm Pacific Time.

ROADSHOW has just revealed the event venues for four 2024 Tour location! Enter to win a pair of free tickets now: https://t.co/wQRMzYFUKS



(Deadline March 18, 2024 at 11:59pm PT, must be 18; void where prohibited. Rules: https://t.co/yTuXumo422 #antiquesroadshow pic.twitter.com/2zUBzxqVc2 — Antiques Roadshow (@RoadshowPBS) February 26, 2024

The deadline for participants to enter on Instagram, will be Thursday, February 29 at 11:59 pm Pacific Time.

For collectors who want to see themselves or their vintage items on the TV screen, the episode will air on PBS in 2025.