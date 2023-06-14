Linebacker Roquan Smith to take weeklong tour to Japan to visit U.S. troops

Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith will join Raiders safety Jonathan Abram in a week-long NFL-USO tour to Japan to visit U.S. troops and their families at military bases.

This year's tour will visit an Air Force base, and Marine bases, with a focus on seeing an array of base activities, including unit visits, one-on-one meetings for mission briefings, and hosting NFL PLAY 60 camps on-site.

"We're proud to participate in another USO Tour and excited to be able to travel internationally with the USO for the first time since the pandemic," said Anna Isaacson NFL SVP of Social Responsibility. "The NFL takes great pride in supporting the military community year-round through Salute to Service and we think these tours are a great way for our players to interact with servicemembers and thank them face-to-face for the sacrifices they make to protect our country."

Smith and Abram join many hall of fame NFL players, coaches, and executives who have embarked on the tour, including Terry Bradshaw, Drew Brees, Bill Cowher, Larry Fitzgerald, Cameron Jordan, Von Miller, and Jason Witten.

"The USO is proud to partner with the NFL to help bring a 'sense of home' to service members and their families across the globe," said Christopher Plamp, USO Senior Vice President of Operations, Programs and Entertainment. "We are always excited for the opportunity to bring NFL players to overseas bases, where service members and their families are often far away from loved ones. It's partners like the NFL that make our mission at the USO possible."

