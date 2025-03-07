Lindale Middle School students learn the importance of baking and giving back

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. — King Arthur brings the importance of bread baking to Maryland schools.

The flour company rolled out its 'Bake for Good' program this week, visiting students to teach them how to mix, shape and knead dough.

7th graders at Lindale Middle School learned a valuable skill on Thursday and got a bread kit to take home with them.

"Everyone is a paycheck away from something going wrong. Having the skill to bake, you'll never run out of bread. It's a skill they can take home with them and it also could parallel into a career," said Sally Hight, a teacher at Lindale Middle School.

The Bake for Good program hopes that students bake two loaves, one to keep and one to share with someone in need.

Since its launch in 1992, the program has reach over 600,000 children and future bakers.