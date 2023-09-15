Lightning strike leaves husband and wife members of Ellicott City Volunteer Fire Dept. homeless

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A community is coming together to help an Ellicott City family whose home caught fire last week.

Just after 6pm on September 7 lightning struck the roof of the Hain family's home on Petersboro Road, causing heavy flames to break out.

Howard County Fire and Rescue crews had the blaze under control within 45 minutes, unfortunately the family cat named Piccolo was unable to be saved.

The damage also left the family of five displaced.

John Hain and his soon to be expecting wife, Anya, are themselves EMT's with the Ellicott City Volunteer Fire Department. They resided at the home with their young son and John's grandparents.

The family launched a GoFundMe to rebuild and it's already raised more than $41,500, surpassing an initial goal of $25,000.

"The Ellicott City Volunteer Fire Department has been so incredibly supportive during this turbulent time," said John. "Our community has helped us keep hope alive. This is a hard time for my family, and we are so thankful that people have rallied to help us get back on our feet."